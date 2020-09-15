A glaring gap in the country’s strategy against covid-19

Deep linkages exist between the covid pandemic and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension and cardio-vascular diseases. As the risk of dying from covid is significantly higher among those aged 60+ years suffering from NCDs, two issues are pertinent. A recent Lancet comment points to an underestimation of covid fatalities by excluding deaths from multi-morbidity. While the World Health Organization’s guidelines are emphatic on their inclusion, Indian states have followed their own ad hoc estimation procedures. A case in point is West Bengal, which used to exclude deaths due to multi-morbidities from covid deaths, but stopped this practice. In the absence of standardized methods across states to count covid-related deaths, deep suspicions of data reliability persist.