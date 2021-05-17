As large covid-relief and economic revival packages place heavy fiscal demands on governments around the world, many hope to bridge their deficits by raising tax revenues in the years ahead. Especially keen on an enlarged treasury is the Joe Biden administration of the US, which has proposed a rejig of global taxation norms for multinational corporations (MNCs). America’s stated aim is to plug tax gaps and have some levies shared equitably across the globe. Talks involving 139 countries will soon begin. Since US interests loom large and tax havens stand to lose, its chief proposal of a minimum corporate tax rate of 21% is likely to face resistance. Over the weekend, Britain’s chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak expressed concern that a tax floor so high could impact business negatively in the long-term. Countries that use lower rates to lure investment, such as Singapore and Ireland, will probably cite their sovereign right to do so. But it is also true that uneven rates have led MNCs to disguise their sources of profit, done most easily for digital plays, and go jurisdiction shopping. This has allowed too many MNCs to dodge their fair share of contribution to national coffers. India’s stance, of course, must go strictly by the country’s own interests.

On corporate tax, a floor rate of about 18-20% would suit us well if other regimes are also committed to charge no lower. As a country that asks large MNCs to incorporate themselves locally, discourages cross-border transactions designed to shift profits to low-tax zones (often done through fat royalties on intellectual property), and, above all, abides by the principle that profitable firms should part with a reasonable slice of their annual gains for public welfare, we may find it worthwhile to welcome such a minimum-tax deal. As for our offer of a 15% rate for manufacturing startups, we could revise it upwards without a worry if rival seekers of investment inflows can’t dangle a better package. Perhaps more achievable than a multilateral avowal not to under-charge companies, however, is the US idea of a pact on sharing rights to tax a fraction of digital-service profits, as apportioned globally by sales logged in various markets. Taxes on MNCs typically accrue to places where they record profits and/or are based. Sources of revenue tend to lose out. With America’s Big Tech firms making big money off India’s vast internet market, our government had imposed a 6% levy on their online advertising sales in 2016 and then a 2% tax on other digital services last year. This was protested by the US, which even threatened retaliatory tariffs, but the White House has at least veered round to the rationale of some profits—if not slivers of sales—being divvied up by the markets that generate them. What America may place on the table is a formula that would let other countries share some of that pie. We must weigh this proposition against a likely demand that we drop our own digital levies in the bargain.

The appeal of a global slice-up of taxes on internet-spun profits may lie in Washington’s power to push the world’s tech majors towards the transparency needed to work out their real liabilities, market by market. Else, e-smokescreens could get in our way. On the downside, it could loosen our digital-tax grasp; no taxman likes to withdraw a levy once imposed. But then, if the world’s fiscal future can be served better by a treaty that’s indeed a win-win for all, we should not hesitate to sign up for it.

