A global deal on taxes may suit our interests

On corporate tax, a floor rate of about 18-20% would suit us well if other regimes are also committed to charge no lower. As a country that asks large MNCs to incorporate themselves locally, discourages cross-border transactions designed to shift profits to low-tax zones (often done through fat royalties on intellectual property), and, above all, abides by the principle that profitable firms should part with a reasonable slice of their annual gains for public welfare, we may find it worthwhile to welcome such a minimum-tax deal. As for our offer of a 15% rate for manufacturing startups, we could revise it upwards without a worry if rival seekers of investment inflows can’t dangle a better package. Perhaps more achievable than a multilateral avowal not to under-charge companies, however, is the US idea of a pact on sharing rights to tax a fraction of digital-service profits, as apportioned globally by sales logged in various markets. Taxes on MNCs typically accrue to places where they record profits and/or are based. Sources of revenue tend to lose out. With America’s Big Tech firms making big money off India’s vast internet market, our government had imposed a 6% levy on their online advertising sales in 2016 and then a 2% tax on other digital services last year. This was protested by the US, which even threatened retaliatory tariffs, but the White House has at least veered round to the rationale of some profits—if not slivers of sales—being divvied up by the markets that generate them. What America may place on the table is a formula that would let other countries share some of that pie. We must weigh this proposition against a likely demand that we drop our own digital levies in the bargain.

