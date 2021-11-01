A good synthesis of climate and transport economics would help

If India focuses on developing new transit cities, the country will have to consider trade-offs between development and values, the most prominent issue (among many) being displacement. As the stakeholders in development projects are varied, some sections may be more comfortable than others with private-vehicle usage. ‘Congestion’ is rarely perceived the same way by all, with group interests varying based on the nature of their occupation and personal preferences. However, this proposal as a whole may be of value to the majority of urban dwellers, as the marginal social benefit of it seems to exceed its marginal social cost. A policy of improving public transport needs strong government support, especially with regard to the aim of reducing private cars on streets. While this could be achieved through time- and location-specific road and parking-slot pricing, its implementation in India is unlikely to be easy.