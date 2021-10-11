A good way out of our CEO compensation conundrum

This proxy season has seen institutional minority shareholders expressing themselves strongly on chief executive pay. In September, the pay proposals of Ekta and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms were turned down by shareholders. Earlier, Eicher Motors had failed to get approval for its proposed remuneration for Siddhartha Lal, its CEO. Institutional investors have opposed other pay packets as well, although in these cases the related resolutions passed with the help of promoter votes. About 78% of institutional shareholders voted against Hero Motors’s proposal to offer 10% higher compensation to its promoter-CEO Pawan Munjal, who has been one of the highest-paid executives in India for several years. Bajaj Auto’s proposal to offer its chairman emeritus Rahul Bajaj a pay package of ₹6 crore was opposed by over half its institutional investors.

