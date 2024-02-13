A good way to regulate AI is to think of it as a complex adaptive system
Summary
- The PM-EAC’s proposal of this novel approach has merit, but some aspects like accountability, transparency and ensuring human oversight are hard to implement.
Last month, the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PM-EAC) released a paper proposing a new approach to regulating Artificial Intelligence (AI). It argues that while our current approach of enacting reactionary regulations might work in a static, linear system with predictable risks, it is unlikely to work in the context of AI, which comprises emergent, non-linear systems. It argues that since AI is a dynamic network of diverse agents whose interactions generate emergent behaviours, we need to think of it as a complex adaptive system (CAS) and design regulations accordingly.