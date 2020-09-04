A government-private partnership to help Indians find work

According to Workex, a blue-collar employment matchmaker, nearly 50% of job postings are in the functions of sales and marketing, operations, office administration and human resources. But nearly 25% of applicants seek jobs in call centers, business process outsourcing, and telecalling, reflecting the persistent fear about physical mobility. That fear, coupled with issues of public transport, is making people look for multiple “livelihood gigs" near their homes. It is important to remember that with a labour force that is 85% informal, people in India look for work and not jobs. Job-matching is a complex task that requires continuous operational investments for end-to-end hiring fulfillment. The need for hyper-local matchmaking increases the technological complexity. Location-based matchmaking involves complex mapping of households and industry clusters, and bus and train routes.