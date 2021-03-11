A grand privatization plan to get India’s economy going

The success of the privatization plan would depend on the effective working of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). But we have seen how the target of disinvestment of the current fiscal was missed even though the stock market was touching new heights. The policy of disinvestment was handled by the Department of Public Enterprises during 1991-97. In December 1999, a separate Department of Disinvestment was constituted. It was renamed as the Ministry of Disinvestment in September 2001, further converted into the Department of Disinvestment and again became a Department under the Ministry of Finance in May 2004. The National Democratic Alliance 2 government renamed it as DIPAM.

