Opinion | A great inexcusable macroeconomics—grim—omission

Unfortunately, this vital work sharing issue has been neglected by mainstream economists from then to now. Specifically, consider the explanations for the Depression—and ensuing policy prescriptions—of the three greatest macroeconomists of the last century, who lived through it. John Maynard Keynes attributed the slump to a collapse of animal spirits of entrepreneurs and called for massive fiscal stimulus to overcome it. Milton Friedman and Anna Schwartz argued that massive errors in Federal Reserve policy were to blame and that Fed decisions should have been based on money supply, not interest rates. Irving Fisher, after evaluating various theories about business cycles, attributed the collapse in the US to debt deflation and deleveraging. His remedy? The deliberate raising of the price level, i.e. reflation.