A green development paradigm has been our global endeavour
India has emerged as a beacon of climate leadership by charting a path defined by ambitious goals and pragmatic actions
As the world grapples with the existential crisis of climate change, discussions around sustainable development have become the global chorus of our times. However, within these discourses, a critical reality is often glossed over: the disproportionate responsibility of global emissions. A keen examination reveals that the nations of the Global South, like India, often portrayed as burgeoning emitters, are not the principal contributors to the crisis we face. In fact, developed nations, housing a mere 16% of the world’s populace, have been responsible for a staggering 77% of all emissions since 1850, with this inequality even starker in per capita terms. Specifically, India has per capita emissions significantly lower than the global average. India’s carbon dioxide emissions per capita are a third of the global average of 4.8 metric tonnes. This contrast underscores the need for a more equitable approach to addressing climate change, one that acknowledges the historical carbon space occupied by developed nations and the needs of developing economies such as India and others in the Global South.