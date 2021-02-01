A growth-oriented approach that aims to consolidate economic recovery

Big. Bold. Inclusive. Growth-oriented. These are the four words that come to mind to describe the budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

This is a growth-oriented budget with a focus on putting the incipient economic recovery on a solid foundation. The four earlier rounds of fiscal intervention under the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme put the economy on a short term course correction mode; this budget sets India on the path to become the world’s third-largest economy.

The jury is still out on how the global rating agencies would view the higher fiscal deficit. But we agree with the finance minister’s view – India must continue to build safe infrastructure, create jobs, focus on social welfare and leverage technology for better governance.

I am grateful to the finance minister for envisaging a combined Securities Market Code, which will include the SEBI Act, Depositories Act and Government Securities Act. This will help integrate the capital markets and have rules streamlining across all the securities. In fact, it will also help in accelerating regulations for listing Indian companies abroad.

Let me now list some of the significant moves in the budget, which will help our country usher the next era of growth.

The budget paves the way for making the International Financial Services Center (IFSC) at GIFT City a global hub for foreign funds by letting them retain tax advantages if they move on-shore. Even, the banking units located at the IFSC will be able to undertake capital market transactions or book NDF transactions without paying capital gains.

The budget offers special concessions to aircraft leasing companies to set up operations at the IFSC, which will provide a fillip to this emerging sector in the country. I commend these steps, given the future requirements of commercial aircraft in India.

Another key area is the focus on infrastructure development with a slew of measures that would help us complete the $1.4 trillion infrastructure build-out.

The proposed dedicated asset reconstruction company (ARC) to take over the stressed loans in the Indian banking system will help lighten the balance sheets of banks and NBFCs. This, coupled with bank privatization, PSB recapitalization, and quick dispute settlement through e-courts, will give a big impetus to the entire financial services sector.

The well-timed move to set up the development financial institution with a long-term funding corpus of ₹20,000 crore will help complete projects and drive the asset monetization programme, attracting sovereign pension and insurance funds from overseas.

The emerging debt financing vehicles, such as REITs and InvITs, are extremely popular globally. The budget proposes to smoothen InvIT and REIT-related cash flows by the abolition of withholding tax on dividend received by them. Also, the debt financing of InvITs and REITs by foreign portfolio investors will be enabled by making suitable amendments in the relevant legislations. This will further ease access of finance to InvITs and REITs, thus augmenting funds for infrastructure and real estate sectors. Sovereign funds and pension funds will be eligible for tax exemption for their income in the nature of dividends/interest or long-term capital gains provided they can invest in category I or category II Alternative Investment Fund having 50% (versus earlier 100%) in eligible infrastructure company. Also, AIFs will be allowed to invest in InvITs. These proposals will help make these instruments successful in India.

The budget brings about a strategic intervention between citizen welfare and good governance. The big boost in social sector spending, including health, education and innovation makes it an inclusive Budget. The documents specific focus on development and up-gradation of the railways and airports. The budget provides ₹1.15 trillion for Railways, and for privatizing airports. Of this amount, the lion’s share of ₹1.07 trillion is targeted towards the capital expenditure of the railways, which is expected to work on a future-ready railway system by 2030.

Significant thought seems to have gone into the privatization of additional airports in Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns and cities, after the reported success in the first two cohorts. The overall infrastructure push is sought to be backed with a financing model, centred around market access.

With all these bold moves on offer, the market jubilation was obvious. The BSE Sensex is trading almost 5% higher, reflecting the market’s unequivocal celebration of the change in mindset towards Atmanirbharta (self-reliance). Also, the Bank ETFs have outperformed the market momentum applauding the reforms in the financial services sector.

