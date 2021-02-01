A growth-oriented approach that aims to consolidate economic recovery

The emerging debt financing vehicles, such as REITs and InvITs, are extremely popular globally. The budget proposes to smoothen InvIT and REIT-related cash flows by the abolition of withholding tax on dividend received by them. Also, the debt financing of InvITs and REITs by foreign portfolio investors will be enabled by making suitable amendments in the relevant legislations. This will further ease access of finance to InvITs and REITs, thus augmenting funds for infrastructure and real estate sectors. Sovereign funds and pension funds will be eligible for tax exemption for their income in the nature of dividends/interest or long-term capital gains provided they can invest in category I or category II Alternative Investment Fund having 50% (versus earlier 100%) in eligible infrastructure company. Also, AIFs will be allowed to invest in InvITs. These proposals will help make these instruments successful in India.