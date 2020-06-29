Opinion | A guide to the proposed social stock exchange for NGOs

NGOs that use the SSE to raise funds will need to report the social impact they create, using a specified framework. This has been kept very simple, and most well established NGOs will find it easy to comply. A key purpose of any exchange is to reduce information asymmetry between funders and recipients. A consistent easy-to-understand format for information on and analysis of impact will help donors make decisions, boost transparency, and build public confidence in the sector. NGOs should also consider getting external organisations to help them measure social impact. While this won’t be mandatory at first, it will help them prepare; impact measurement will gradually become more sophisticated over the years, as third-party impact measuring agencies or “social auditors" emerge.