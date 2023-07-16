A huge gap separates G20 tourism aims from reality3 min read 16 Jul 2023, 02:14 PM IST
It must address visa inequity suffered by Indians and restore the industry’s focus on tourists
Tourism ministers from various G20 countries have been putting in hours of both work and play in India over the past five-six months. India’s G20 presidency has a special focus on tourism, one that leans towards improving its business potential while enhancing its sustainability credentials. This combination might sound contradictory to the uninitiated, but India is not alone in pursuing development of responsible tourism as a viable business proposition. But there is a larger problem: the more tourism is treated solely as a business, the further it moves from its core purpose of cultural exchange and education.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×