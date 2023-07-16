A huge gap separates G20 tourism aims from reality

Many G20 members, particularly European Union (EU) members that are part of the Schengen arrangement (which leaves out Ireland, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Romania) have been exceedingly tardy in providing tourist visas, this apathy bordering almost on discrimination. A growing distaste for economic and political migrants that has been evident in many of these countries in recent years seems to have stretched, inexplicably, even to Indian tourists who are willing to spend on a holiday and return home. And then, looking at the crush of tourists on the ground in some European nations gives rise to the lurking suspicion that this prejudice might be limited to tourists from select geographies.

