A job quota that should be quashed right away

Political expediency in the country has often shown scant regard for constitutional propriety, let alone economic rationality. Laws are framed based on poll manifestos, regardless of whether such promises are legally tenable, leaving our courts to rule on their validity. The latest instance is Haryana’s enactment of a law that requires private firms to reserve 75% of all new jobs with a gross monthly salary of up to ₹50,000 for aspirants who have either lived in the state for 15 years or were born there. This was a pre-poll promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s coalition partner, the Jannayak Janta Party, and it found legislative support despite its violation of citizenship rights and marring of Haryana as an easy place to do business. Companies operating there now need to file quarterly reports of compliance. While the law has escape clauses that let employers hire outsiders—if, say, suitable local candidates are unavailable—the discretionary authority over approvals given to administrators will provide space for the kind of corruption our inspection raj has long been infamous for. This job quota should be scrapped right away. If not, the Supreme Court would be well advised to strike it down, suo moto, together with similarly exclusivist rules of recruitment in other states.

The move also goes against our Constitution. While this document does allow job quotas, as we have in our public sector, these are for the country’s disadvantaged, and, unless Parliament makes a special exception, cannot go by where people live. Article 16 guarantees equal opportunity of employment; Article 19 lets any citizen move freely within the country, settle in any part, and take up any lawful profession; and Article 15 prohibits discrimination on grounds of caste, sex or place of birth. Domicile-based quotas brazenly deny most Indians these basic rights, even as they impinge upon Article 14, which assures us equality before the law. In 2019, Andhra Pradesh sought to reserve jobs for locals. It was duly challenged at its high court, and the case remains sub judice. Now the governments of a few other states, tempted perhaps by the electoral rewards of provincial populism, are reported to have similar quotas under consideration. Before these policies balkanize an all-India job market, our apex court ought to intervene and quash them. True, joblessness is high in most states, but what they need is the sort of openness that aids economic growth, not a diktat that cramps the private sector’s liberty and sets it back.

