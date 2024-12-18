A judiciary that refrains from judicial overreach can better serve the cause of justice
Summary
- The suo moto powers of courts are essential to secure justice and the public interest in many cases, but their overuse can have adverse consequences. These powers must be exercised judiciously.
In recent years, the Indian judiciary’s use of suo motu powers has sparked significant debate. Originally intended to protect the public interest, ensure justice and address issues that may otherwise go unnoticed, this power is now being scrutinized for its potential misuse.