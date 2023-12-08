A K-shaped recovery: Smartphone sales show a troubling divergence
Summary
- Consumer market trends are worrying. Widening inequality could hit the long-term sustainability of India’s economic growth.
Many close observers of India’s economy have been concerned that inequality could slow down its rise if a large proportion of the population gets left behind. Could we already be running into speed-breakers in some sectors? Take internet penetration, which till some years ago was seen to be fast bridging our digital divide.