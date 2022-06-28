A law that must shake off its industrial age hangover5 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 10:11 PM IST
It’s no trivial matter that the concept of diminishing returns was blown to bits by the digital age
Never dismiss the relevance of scale. “Give me a lever long enough and a fulcrum on which to place it," Archimedes is said to have said, “and I shall move the world." His exact words, I am in no position to affirm, but it’s a fair guess his point was to illustrate what the ‘law of leverage’—a concept of physics before finance stole it to move markets—could be scaled up to achieve, at least in theory. Whatever the context, scale clearly matters. So far, so good. Trouble arises when a concept exalted to ‘law’ status holds us so firmly in its thrall that it’s all but impossible for us to pivot away.