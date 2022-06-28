A law that must shake off its industrial age hangover

Consider the “law of diminishing returns to scale." We encounter it in Economics 101 as an elegant curve of output that rises with every increase in input for a while, flattens out at some point (of scale), and then drops. The graph traces production propelled by what a producer puts in; and the inevitability of getting proportionally less as we go along, with a peak only a fool would cross, has long had the aura of a basic truth. Such was its charm that even social observers bought its core insight. Since a decline in the utility of sundry stuff we consume after we get satiated feels so obvious, its rise-and-fall story might even have held some sort of gut appeal. The secret of its academic success, however, was its faithful reflection of industrial reality.