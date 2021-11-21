A lengthening G-7 shadow over the G-20 was apparent in Rome

It was also disappointing that G-20 leaders did not go much beyond what had already been agreed at CoP-21 in Paris back in 2015 and the Copenhagen Accord of CoP-15 in 2009 on setting up a Green Climate Fund, under which developed countries committed “to fund actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to adapt to the inevitable effects of climate change in developing countries… (by providing) US$30 billion for the period 2010-2012, and to mobilize long-term finance of a further US$100 billion a year by 2020 from a variety of sources" (a target still to be achieved). Or the G-20 commitment to phase out fossil-fuel subsidies at its third summit in Pittsburgh, also in 2009, although the world’s climate situation has worsened considerably since. Also, no individual or collective commitments were made at Rome by G-20 countries, which together account for over 80% of total greenhouse gas emissions, to lead Glasgow discussions on climate action from the front.