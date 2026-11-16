A lesson from l'affaire Huang: Family firms must consider private conduct as business risk

Jensen Huang, until a few weeks ago, was the rare founder who seemed to have cracked the code of total devotion. Over three decades, Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and led it until last week, turned a graphic-chips startup into the backbone of the global artificial intelligence economy, while presenting himself as a grounded family man.
Lori Huang, his wife of over 40 years, is the face of the family’s philanthropic foundation, while their children, Madison and Spencer, hold senior roles at Nvidia.