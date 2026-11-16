A lesson from l'affaire Huang: Family firms must consider private conduct as business risk

Jensen Huang, until a few weeks ago, was the rare founder who seemed to have cracked the code of total devotion. Over three decades, Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and led it until last week, turned a graphic-chips startup into the backbone of the global artificial intelligence economy, while presenting himself as a grounded family man.
Jensen Huang, until a few weeks ago, was the rare founder who seemed to have cracked the code of total devotion. Over three decades, Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and led it until last week, turned a graphic-chips startup into the backbone of the global artificial intelligence economy, while presenting himself as a grounded family man.
Lori Huang, his wife of over 40 years, is the face of the family’s philanthropic foundation, while their children, Madison and Spencer, hold senior roles at Nvidia.
Lori Huang, his wife of over 40 years, is the face of the family’s philanthropic foundation, while their children, Madison and Spencer, hold senior roles at Nvidia.
That picture broke following reports of his extramarital affairs, one with an executive at a major Singapore-based customer whom US intelligence reportedly suspects of being a Chinese spy, and another allegedly with one of his direct reports.
Huang apologized to his employees and admitted to infidelity. On Thursday, he resigned as chief executive officer (CEO) and gave up his board seat. Nvidia’s shares fell more than 10% in early trading that day; LSEG data showed an almost $2 trillion loss in Nvidia’s market capitalization between early October and November 13, 2026 (from ~ $5.8 trillion to $3.9 trillion).
Chief financial officer Collette Kress has been appointed interim CEO, a stop gap that exposes the company’s lack of a clear succession plan as it searches for a successor to its iconic founder.
While Washington and Wall Street are focused on export controls, national security and corporate compliance, promoters and family-owned enterprises need to look at what happens when a founder’s private conduct collides with corporate power.
The damage spreads well beyond the founder, to the board and the family that helped build the firm, even as it destroys enterprise value.
In founder-led and family-run businesses, the line between the promoter’s personal life and the company’s balance sheet is thin. A founder embodies the firm’s culture, its stakeholder’s trust and its internal authority.
When Huang crossed personal boundaries, allegedly entering into intimate relationships with members of key stakeholder groups, the bedroom did not stay out of the boardroom. Conflicts of interest ceased to be theoretical, and every business decision touching that customer or the subordinate now invites scrutiny.
Worse, because Huang’s children work in the company, as is common in family enterprises, his personal lapse became their problem overnight. Two people who have spent years building their own credibility in a listed company now find it tied to their father’s headlines.
Success often breeds hubris. Founders who have created enormous value can come to believe that performance exempts them from ordinary accountability, at home and work. They forget that a family enterprise rests on an implicit contract with a spouse who shared the early risks, with children who will inherit the firm’s reputation, and with minority shareholders who bet on the promoter’s judgement.
Standard corporate governance frameworks are designed to catch financial fraud, related-party transactions and workplace harassment. Nvidia, like most large companies, had a code of conduct on conflicts of interest arising from personal relationships. Yet, such codes tend to fail at the top as boards are reluctant to question a star founder until a crisis forces their hand.
Family governance, and specifically a family constitution, can serve as a second line of defence. Family constitutions increasingly set rules on succession, share transfers and board entry. Very few address personal conduct or reputational risk. Most families treat infidelity or a marital breakdown as a private matter rather than a business risk. That is a strategic blind spot.
A constitution cannot make anyone virtuous, and a family council should not become a morality police. But it can put safeguards in place.
Just as listed companies have succession plans for sudden illness, a family constitution can require a family executive to step back temporarily when a personal scandal compromises fiduciary duties or draws a regulatory probe. Agreeing on this in advance removes discretion at the worst possible moment and protects both the share price and the family’s equity.
Where several family members work in the business, clear reporting structures and independent mentors keep one member’s crisis from undermining the others. Family trusts and holding companies can link voting rights, board nominations or access to family office capital to strict conflict-of-interest rules, including mandatory disclosure of any relationship with a vendor, client or subordinate.
An advisor or independent council lets the family keep the emotional fallout apart from business continuity so that anger at home does not turn into a boardroom battle or a leadership vacuum.
Nvidia has survived rival chipmakers and market crashes. The irony is that Huang’s 33-year run at its helm was ended by neither, but by his forgetting that the enterprise and the family were inextricably bound.
For Indian business families, many of which are navigating generational transitions while scaling globally, the takeaway is clear. Keeping the bedroom out of the boardroom is not a matter of Victorian prudishness; it is hard-nosed risk management.
Without clear guardrails governing personal conflicts and reputational conduct, a single lapse in judgment can erase decades of goodwill, fracture family unity and leave even a trillion dollar company scrambling for a successor, as Nvidia now is.
These are the author’s personal views.
The author is professor, economics, and executive director, Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship at Bhavan’s SPJIMR.