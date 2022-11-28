A lesson on ‘vranyo’ that Russia’s debacle of 2022 holds for leaders4 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 11:21 PM IST
- Untruths portrayed as true in deference to an autocratic order can spell defeat in war and business
It seems to be the season of upsets, with underdogs pummelling Goliaths. While this may suggest shock defeats at the FIFA World Cup, I refer to Russian retrograde moves in the Ukraine war, flabbergasting mandarins, analysts, sleuths and soothsayers alike. How could it be possible that a country, allegedly powerful enough to influence US elections, is tottering against one that though well replenished, is arguably an underdog. One of the reasons is vranyo.