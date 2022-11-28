A lesson on ‘vranyo’ that Russia’s debacle of 2022 holds for leaders

The Russian language has two words for lying: ‘lozh’, which means falsehood, and ‘vranyo’, which loosely translated is a straight-faced fabrication that both the teller and listener pretend is true while knowing that it is, in fact, a lie. An example would be Pakistan’s military denying any knowledge of Osama bin Laden in their backyard or Vladimir Putin’s claim of overwhelming support in Russian elections. While all organizations have some degree of embellishment in their upward reporting, those in autocratic environments are especially susceptible because no one wants to be the bearer of bad news. Hitler was notorious for firing generals who pointed out ground reality, so senior commanders just went along with his delusional plans, deploying non-existent divisions for grandiose counter-attacks.