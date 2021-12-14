The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021, that was passed on Monday by the Lok Sabha proposes to correct “errors". Explicit decriminalization of marijuana for personal use has long been overdue. While India’s 1985-enacted law did allow such an exception to its blanket ban on narcotics, given our age-old tradition of cannabis use by religious devotees, its vague wording on this drug left it open to harsh interpretations, as borne out by our dismal record of its abuse by law enforcers. Just recently, the son of a top filmstar was entangled by a legal provision that could easily be twisted to accuse a user of being a peddler. The sale of marijuana by private entities has been illegal all these years, with only a few state-run outlets allowed to sell consumers small packets of it. The recovery of a few grams from someone, therefore, is no sign of any crime. Clarity on this aspect of the law would be welcome. If it ends the ugly harassment of folks who dabble with stuff that’s increasingly recognized as relatively harmless, it will relieve our judiciary of a needless burden.

Several countries have liberalized their policy on marijuana, bans on which are slowly being acknowledged as the collateral fallout of a US-led ‘war on drugs’ that took an indiscriminately negative view of almost all psychoactive agents. While this plant’s THC content is an intoxicant that induces a ‘high’, it also contains a compound called cannabidiol (CBD) that medical research has found use for in a wide array of treatments. Multiple sclerosis patients could benefit from therapeutic drugs derived from this herb, for example, and it may also help control pain, seizures and other afflictions. As for its overall effects, expert opinion in recent years has veered to the view that, so long as we hold intoxication in itself as lawful, marijuana does not harm adults to an extent that justifies barring its use. Evidence that it is physiologically addictive remains sparse, especially in comparison with hard drugs and alcohol. Some aspects of the weed’s health risks are still under study. Causation has not yet been proven for a correlation observed with a few psychiatric disorders, for instance, but these conditions are suspected to dispose people towards its use, rather than the other way around. Even so, since it is broadly considered no worse than alcohol by several scientific evaluations now, multiple jurisdictions in the US and elsewhere have lifted curbs on its use for medical and/or recreational purposes. Last week, the Global Commission on Drugs, a panel of leaders and thinkers, called for countries to regulate rather than ban cannabis (and narcotics). Bans, it said, have failed. Regulation deserves a chance.

Indian policy has been behind the curve of cannabis liberalization. An unclear law had turned into an extortion tool wielded by dishonest cops on the lookout for pot smokers to nab, even though sundry renouncers of the material world faced no such threat; after all, it finds mention in ancient Indic texts as a deity favourite. As the taboo it has suffered since Raj times was evidently a Western construct, it’s no small irony that the West has stolen ahead in flagging off markets for cannabis products. Even here, its commercial cultivation could offer more than medicinal value. Hemp fibre has myriad applications. An easing of rules on its direct consumption, however, would help us catch up with advanced markets only if it makes space for, say, cafes serving selective reefers of weed, as seen in many salubrious cities abroad.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.