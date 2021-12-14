A liberalized marijuana policy would do us good

Several countries have liberalized their policy on marijuana, bans on which are slowly being acknowledged as the collateral fallout of a US-led ‘war on drugs’ that took an indiscriminately negative view of almost all psychoactive agents. While this plant’s THC content is an intoxicant that induces a ‘high’, it also contains a compound called cannabidiol (CBD) that medical research has found use for in a wide array of treatments. Multiple sclerosis patients could benefit from therapeutic drugs derived from this herb, for example, and it may also help control pain, seizures and other afflictions. As for its overall effects, expert opinion in recent years has veered to the view that, so long as we hold intoxication in itself as lawful, marijuana does not harm adults to an extent that justifies barring its use. Evidence that it is physiologically addictive remains sparse, especially in comparison with hard drugs and alcohol. Some aspects of the weed’s health risks are still under study. Causation has not yet been proven for a correlation observed with a few psychiatric disorders, for instance, but these conditions are suspected to dispose people towards its use, rather than the other way around. Even so, since it is broadly considered no worse than alcohol by several scientific evaluations now, multiple jurisdictions in the US and elsewhere have lifted curbs on its use for medical and/or recreational purposes. Last week, the Global Commission on Drugs, a panel of leaders and thinkers, called for countries to regulate rather than ban cannabis (and narcotics). Bans, it said, have failed. Regulation deserves a chance.