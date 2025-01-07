A little more ambition and resolve could boost India’s economic expansion

Planet Earth completed a revolution around the sun and we all celebrated it with gusto, calling it a New Year. As the planet embarks on its next revolution around the sun with about 8.2 billion human inhabitants, let us go ahead with the annual ritual of crystal-ball gazing into what lies ahead during the next 12 months.

There is no dearth of gloom-and-doom views of the future, with geopolitical accidents or scares. There is much discussion around ‘known unknowns’ or ‘unknown unknowns’ of a world awash in debt and beset with rising interest burdens and global trade patterns having taken a geopolitical turn, with portents of trade and currency wars, perhaps even new wars.

Yet, by any measure, these are relatively good times for the India story and the world has probably never looked at the country with greater interest. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called it a ‘bright spot’ in an otherwise gloomy global economy, with the likes of China, Japan and the EU faced with structural headwinds.

The IMF also forecasts that no economy of comparable size is likely to grow faster than India in 2025 and over the next few years. Indeed, even with annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth of about 6.5%, India will stand out, as its growth rate will be more than twice that of the rest of the world.

Importantly, India’s growth rate is expected to sustain. Looking at the medium term, as per the IMF, India’s contribution to global growth at about 15% during the five-year span of 2024-29 will be greater than that of the US, which is projected to contribute about 11.6%, and also more than twice that of Germany, the UK, France and Japan combined.

These erstwhile economic powerhouses will together contribute just about 6.2% to global growth. As for global 5-year-ahead growth, IMF projections have declined from a peak of 4.9% in its April 2008 World Economic Outlook (WEO) for growth in 2013 to about 3.1% in its October 2024 WEO for growth in 2029, the second lowest since 1990.

What explains optimism on India? In the near term, political stability, which promises continuity and certainty, something rather rare in the hugely uncertain world of today. India is the world’s largest democracy and has remained steadfast and resilient through crises.

Every year is an election year in India, with a sizeable mass of people exercising their voting rights, and we witness smooth transitions of power, unlike in many other countries.

Importantly, our biggest growth spurts have often come from the ‘animal spirits’ of Indian businesses and a zest for entrepreneurship. Remember that India’s is not just a macroeconomic story, but it is also backed by a solid micro story.

There has been a sharp recovery in India’s corporate profits-to-GDP ratio, which has supported the Indian equity market’s notable performance. The balance sheets of banks and the private sector remain healthy.

A sizeable chunk of Indian companies has consistently reported returns on equity greater than 20%, second only to the US, and their return on invested capital is impressive too. India’s primary market is now the world’s largest by volume and second largest by value. It is one of the best places even for foreign companies to raise capital at attractive valuations.

Of course, 2025 will be noisier and difficult. In fact, Donald Trump’s second presidential term in the US could prove to be a major stress test for decision-makers around the world. His ‘transactional and mercantilist’ approach to trade will test friends as well as foes.

Trump’s policies on trade in which the US is less exposed and his fiscal measures could boost the US’s near-term economic performance and the dollar, which could be problematic for many economies.

Another question looming large is this: What if the US policy rate descent disappoints in the event of an inflation rebound (due to either Trump’s policies or other inclement factors)?

The ballooning global debt burden raises questions too. For example, as the US government’s interest payments have risen significantly, would its federal budget come under pressure?

Indeed, several such curveballs are possible in 2025, as in any given year. There is hardly any perfect year that has no global or geopolitical challenges. Hence, what we actually need is a bit more ambition and steadfastness in our approach to medium- and long-term goals from all economic stakeholders.

The Viksit Bharat goal requires over 200 basis points of additional growth (i.e., 8%-plus growth annually). That is possible only if we stay focused on enhancing productivity and competitiveness.

This will need India to address gaps in infrastructure and financing, embed manufacturers in global supply chains, carry out judicial and administrative reforms, and maintain a holistic focus on human resources through improved education and health.

None of these can be fixed during the course of a single revolution of planet Earth. So, the focus must shift away from apprehensions towards doing the right things and avoiding any self-inflicted blows. That is the least we should do to let the India growth story compound uninterrupted.

These are the author’s personal views.

The author is group chief economist at Larsen & Toubro.