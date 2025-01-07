A little more ambition and resolve could boost India’s economic expansion
Summary
- The India story is going strong amid all the global gloom. Rather than worry about uncertainties, we need a long-term approach that does what’s needed to achieve faster GDP growth.
Planet Earth completed a revolution around the sun and we all celebrated it with gusto, calling it a New Year. As the planet embarks on its next revolution around the sun with about 8.2 billion human inhabitants, let us go ahead with the annual ritual of crystal-ball gazing into what lies ahead during the next 12 months.