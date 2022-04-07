A little spice in the product mix is just what HUL needs

Although his son, Rajeev Gulati, has taken over the chairman, the prospect of cashing out must be tempting, particularly at the valuations being talked about – between 10X and 15X of annual sales. Quite apart from the payola, the fact that competition from deep-pocketed organised sector rivals in India’s estimated ₹67,500 crore spices and masalas market has heated up will also add to the pressure on MDH’s management to keep pace, forcing some kind of equity dilution sooner or later. MDH’s current valuations may not hold up as its market share comes under increasing pressure, particularly with both Reliance and Tatas, which acquired India’s biggest online grocer BigBasket recently, amping up their retail forays, and pushing strongly on own and private label brands in this segment.