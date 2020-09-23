A localized approach to address the economic fallout of covid-19

Very few households in the slums of both cities earned incomes in the first two or three months of the pandemic. Manual labourers, the majority, including maids and construction workers, were least likely to keep their incomes. The few key informants in Patna slums who kept making incomes through this period had the following positions (with monthly incomes in brackets): anganwadi sevika ( ₹5,500), sanitation worker ( ₹7,200), sump station worker ( ₹9,000), lecturer ( ₹45,000); three local shopkeepers ( ₹5,000, ₹8,000, ₹12,000) and a dairy operator ( ₹30,000). In Bengaluru, the few who kept being paid through the first three months included the following self-reported positions: a product surveyor for ITC ( ₹15,000), a sales executive of Paytm ( ₹22,000), and an executive at Bajaj Finserv ( ₹20,000). The range as well as the nature of positions is tellingly different across the two cities.