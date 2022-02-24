A long battle for bodily agency awaits married women

A 2013 UN survey found that one in four men in six countries surveyed, including India, said they had raped a partner. Since it is not an offence in India, we have no separate data. However, the December 2020 round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) reported that more than a quarter of the women surveyed in seven states said they had been subjected to domestic violence, including sexual violence, while the NFHS for 2015-16 reported that an “average Indian woman is 17 times more likely to face sexual violence from her husband than from others". Further, only a paltry 5% of women have been able to choose their husbands (IHDS, 2011-12), and 2018 research data reconfirmed that ‘consent’ is often missing in Indian marriages, as 93% of married Indians had an arranged marriage. State laws on rape, kidnapping, abduction, theft, etc, are often let loose on consenting couples, while the recent ‘love jihad’ laws have turned inter-faith couples into offenders.