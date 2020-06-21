Opinion | A long-term strategy to steer the economy out of this crisis

The world is navigating uncharted economic waters. None of the typical economic theories can be applied here. As Y.V. Reddy, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, was quoted as saying, “We must first think of principles, not existing rules. Rules are meant for normal times." It is against this backdrop that the government’s economic policymaking needs to be analyzed. It has signalled a very important point, which is that the government looks at the current challenge as a long-term, continuing one. This is the correct approach. The sequence of policy action was what was required to be figured out—starting with the most vulnerable parts of our economy, like the poor, then the informal sector, and then moving up to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).