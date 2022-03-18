The Competition (Amendment) Bill 2022: A low-key bill with wider implications

Enforcement efficiency: A significant step is the introduction of settlement and commitment mechanisms, whereby the CCI could engage in structured negotiations with parties and arrive at mutually-workable solutions without having to go through lengthy formal proceedings. While Sebi has been passing settlement orders for over a decade, the CCI was only empowered to take action for abuse of dominance or anti-competitive agreements in the form of final orders in proceedings before it. Enforcement efficiency is also sought to be enhanced by making appeals to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal conditional on a pre-deposit of up to 25% of the penalty imposed by the CCI. Given that the CCI is empowered to impose significantly large penalties, this change is likely to deter frivolous appeals. Several other amendments, such as a shortening of the merger review period from 210 to 150 days and introduction of a green channel for merger applications, should increase enforcement efficacy and comfort India Inc.