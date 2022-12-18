A low-tariff regime can do India a world of good

Our record on export optimism had been patchy and carbon barriers of the sort the EU is erecting and India’s finance minister flagged on Friday presage tougher access to markets. Yet, as the risks of supply over-reliance on China gain salience globally, ‘Make in India for the World’ gains appeal, too. In recent years, the government has cut taxes for new ventures, offered production-linked incentives for manufacturers, sought to slash red-tape and eased tax remission for exporters. Yet, while smartphone factories have sprouted, with major wins like Apple’s suppliers acting as beacons, and private funds have begun being put into other industries picked by the Centre, the broad result has been underwhelming. The scale so far has been too small for job generation by the million and a bump-up in the trajectory of India’s economic growth. Many of our domestic markets have sagged and we’ve had a string of big corporate exits, with policy uncertainty having kept CEO nerves taut. Retrospective taxation, rejections of foreign dispute settlements and a revenue-sharing muddle in telecom, for example, sent out awkward signals. If contract sanctity is still a worry, land acquisition has not eased either and our labour market stands out for a gender imbalance to go with old rigidities. The Centre’s emphasis on infrastructure development and cost reduction on logistics, however, should work in our favour. On Friday, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari expressed the hope that logistics will reduce in cost from 16% to 9% of GDP by end-2024.