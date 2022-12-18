A low-tariff regime can do India a world of good

As countries look to attract global businesses diversifying production away from China, the words of Gita Gopinath are like music to our ears. In an interview with Mint, the deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund said that a global need to diversify purchases had generated interest in India. “The world is looking at India as a destination for investment," she said, classifying it as a positive headwind. Among the adverse headwinds we face, she listed global demand weakness as imminent and tighter financial conditions as a potential adversity. Indian exports are already showing signs of slowing down, while dearer dollar debt has drawn capital out of the country and hit the rupee, which has also been under the pressure of a widened gap between import payments and export earnings. Gopinath was replying to a question on which growth engine we should focus on, particularly next year. Policymakers keen to establish India as a factory for the world may well take what she said as an affirmation. But it is still a steep ambition, and achieving it will need well-rounded policy alignment.
Our record on export optimism had been patchy and carbon barriers of the sort the EU is erecting and India’s finance minister flagged on Friday presage tougher access to markets. Yet, as the risks of supply over-reliance on China gain salience globally, ‘Make in India for the World’ gains appeal, too. In recent years, the government has cut taxes for new ventures, offered production-linked incentives for manufacturers, sought to slash red-tape and eased tax remission for exporters. Yet, while smartphone factories have sprouted, with major wins like Apple’s suppliers acting as beacons, and private funds have begun being put into other industries picked by the Centre, the broad result has been underwhelming. The scale so far has been too small for job generation by the million and a bump-up in the trajectory of India’s economic growth. Many of our domestic markets have sagged and we’ve had a string of big corporate exits, with policy uncertainty having kept CEO nerves taut. Retrospective taxation, rejections of foreign dispute settlements and a revenue-sharing muddle in telecom, for example, sent out awkward signals. If contract sanctity is still a worry, land acquisition has not eased either and our labour market stands out for a gender imbalance to go with old rigidities. The Centre’s emphasis on infrastructure development and cost reduction on logistics, however, should work in our favour. On Friday, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari expressed the hope that logistics will reduce in cost from 16% to 9% of GDP by end-2024.
For policy stability on the trade front, the government’s claim that its thrust for self-reliance is not autarkic (in a pre-1991 sense) would carry more conviction if our import tariffs had fallen over the past half decade or so, not risen as they have on average. As global-scale manufacturing today tends to span multiple borders, integration with supply chains will require not just minimal duties on all items that could serve as inputs, to keep costs low, but also the avowal that these won’t rise. A lower-tariff regime will also push local producers to generally get more competitive. As seen elsewhere, this formula of joining a cross-border jigsaw of trade dynamics calls for lower barriers in general, rather than item-wise relief, as state choices can be flawed. Let’s not be too picky about firms looking to ‘Make in India’. Give overall openness a chance.
