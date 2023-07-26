A lowering of import duty on gold is long overdue

The original justification for levying an import levy of 15% on gold and 3% GST on top of that was the macroeconomic strain created by a high current-account deficit. The deficit fell to 0.2% of GDP In the last quarter, and was restricted to 2% of GDP in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, official gold imports plunged 24% in 2023-23, while smuggling is believed to have increased. Smuggled gold plays havoc with the culture of tax compliance still struggling to take root in the jewellery sector, and the outgo of funds to pay for the smuggled gold through illegal channels — or the forestalling of remittances to India via official channels — creates another kind of distortion. It is high time that India cuts the import duty on gold to something like 2% to keep the trade legal and improve tax compliance.

The image that gold conjures up for most people is that of glittering jewellery on a glowing bride. But this image represents reality for only a tiny segment of Indian society. According to data compiled by the India Gold Policy Centre at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, 74% of all households owned, bought or sold gold in 2020. Of the poorest households – those earning less than ₹1 lakh a year – 9% owned or traded in gold, accounting for one tonne of the precious metal. Of those earning ₹1-2 lakh, 15% dealt in gold totalling 1.8 tonnes. The proportion was 26% for households earning ₹2-5 lakh, but they accounted for a lower volume of gold — 1.3 tonnes. And just 1% of households with incomes above ₹20 lakh reported gold transactions, accounting for 0.4 tonnes of it.

It should be noted here that 2020 was the year of the pandemic. Gold is a primary form of saving for the poor, who may sell it in times of need and buy it back when things are better. This explains the higher gold-related activity among the poor, as the rich don’t need to sell gold to gain liquidity.

High import duties on gold in pre-liberalised India led to large-scale smuggling and a thriving hawala business for cross-border payments, typically at exchange rates that yielded more rupees per dollar than at the official rates. Liberalisation changed all that. The import duty on gold was slashed and the exchange rate allowed to float, wiping out the premium in the unofficial market.

In 2012, when the current account was under strain, the government replaced the import duty on gold of ₹300 per 10 gm with 2% ad valorem (a tax based on the assessed value of an item). This was raised to 10% in 2013 after the current-account deficit widened to 4.8% of GDP, well above limits of prudence. The macroeconomic pressure eased by September that year but the gold duty stayed high.

A change of government did not alter that, although the import dropped to 7.5% for a while. The 2021 budget introduced an agricultural infrastructure cess on imports of precious metals and petroleum products, and added to the levy on imports. On gold, it was 2.5%, bringing overall import levies to 10%.

In July 2022, as the world economy reeled from the impact of the war in Ukraine and the rupee began to slide, India raised the import duty on gold to 12.5% to ease the pressure on the current account deficit.

Then, in this year’s budget, the government cut the customs duty to 10% while simultaneously increasing the agri cess to 5%. This meant the import levy remained at 15% but a larger share, accruing from the cess, would remain outside the pool of taxes that have to be shared with the states. GST on gold remains at 3% of the value of imports after levying duty and cess.

Now, global commodity prices – apart from food prices – are in retreat. India’s economic activity, while decent relative to the performance of other economies, is sedate, and imports are trending low.

There is no reason whatsoever to continue with a 15% duty on gold that incentivises smuggling, and opens up a stream of duty-evaded gold that continues to evade GST as it cycles through the domestic economy, damaging the culture of tax compliance.

When slow growth squeezes job opportunities, sections of the unemployed drift into crime. To actively open up an area of criminal activity – smuggling – that offers rich pickings, amounts to a double abdication of the state’s duty to citizens. By bringing the import duty on gold back down to 2%, the government could squeeze out the space for smuggling, improve tax compliance, and encourage larger remittances.