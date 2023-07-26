Opinion
A lowering of import duty on gold is long overdue
Summary
- By bringing the import duty on gold back down to 2%, the government could squeeze out the space for smuggling, improve tax compliance, and encourage larger remittances
The original justification for levying an import levy of 15% on gold and 3% GST on top of that was the macroeconomic strain created by a high current-account deficit. The deficit fell to 0.2% of GDP In the last quarter, and was restricted to 2% of GDP in 2022-23.
