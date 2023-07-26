A lowering of import duty on gold is long overdue

The image that gold conjures up for most people is that of glittering jewellery on a glowing bride. But this image represents reality for only a tiny segment of Indian society. According to data compiled by the India Gold Policy Centre at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, 74% of all households owned, bought or sold gold in 2020. Of the poorest households – those earning less than ₹1 lakh a year – 9% owned or traded in gold, accounting for one tonne of the precious metal. Of those earning ₹1-2 lakh, 15% dealt in gold totalling 1.8 tonnes. The proportion was 26% for households earning ₹2-5 lakh, but they accounted for a lower volume of gold — 1.3 tonnes. And just 1% of households with incomes above ₹20 lakh reported gold transactions, accounting for 0.4 tonnes of it.