A major test looms for our real estate reforms

What followed was a clean-up led by judicial action and state intervention in the shape of a rescue package and law that laid out red lines in a market that had seen builders get away with too much. The Centre set up a special fund to complete stalled affordable housing projects across the country. The National Buildings Construction Corp Ltd and developers with proven track records also took over unfinished projects. Passed in 2016, the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act had a blueprint for the sector’s regulatory architecture. For one, it meant that all builders had to register their projects with a state’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), come clean on other undertakings and park the funds pooled from homebuyers of one project in an escrow account so that none of it could be diverted. For another, they had to abide by clear delivery timelines—failing which they had to refund buyers or pay interest on their money for delays. Customers could also approach consumer courts under RERA, which was given the power to crack down on builders with fines or prison terms. The judiciary went so far as to classify advance paying homebuyers as creditors, letting them band together to drag errant builders to bankruptcy courts. All of this was cheered along for fixing a glaring power asymmetry.