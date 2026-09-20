Dear top, middle and junior manager, I write this in response to questions you have been asking me after hearing my talks on geoeconomics and economic statecraft. I know that you are anxious about your career path and the future of your company, and that neither business school nor recent working experience may have prepared you for what your job has become.
A manager's guide to surviving a world in which business is impacted by economic statecraft
SummaryIn a world where governments are catching the contagion of tariffs, sanctions, quotas and chokepoint diplomacy, the private firm finds itself caught in the middle. Managers must deal with a scenario of economic measures being deployed globally for political objectives.
Dear top, middle and junior manager, I write this in response to questions you have been asking me after hearing my talks on geoeconomics and economic statecraft. I know that you are anxious about your career path and the future of your company, and that neither business school nor recent working experience may have prepared you for what your job has become.
About the Author
Nitin Pai is co-founder and director of the Takshashila Institution, an independent centre for research and education in public policy.<br><br>He has been writing “The Intersection” column in Mint since February 2019, interpreting contemporary issues connected by geopolitics, technology, economics, science and philosophy.<br><br>His current research includes economic statecraft, technology geopolitics and strategic studies. He teaches international relations, public policy and ethical reasoning at Takshashila’s graduate programmes.<br><br>He is the author of "Nitopadesha: Moral Tales for Good Citizens" (Penguin Random House, 2023) and the co-editor of "India's Marathon: Reshaping the Post-Pandemic World Order", published in 2020.<br><br>Pai spent over a decade in the Singapore government in the areas of broadband development and technology foresight. He has also worked with SingTel's international connectivity business and undersea cable projects.<br><br>He was a gold medalist from the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, an undergraduate scholar at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), and an alum of National College, Bangalore.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More