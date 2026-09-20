A manager's guide to surviving a world in which business is impacted by economic statecraft

Dear top, middle and junior manager, I write this in response to questions you have been asking me after hearing my talks on geoeconomics and economic statecraft. I know that you are anxious about your career path and the future of your company, and that neither business school nor recent working experience may have prepared you for what your job has become.
Dear top, middle and junior manager, I write this in response to questions you have been asking me after hearing my talks on geoeconomics and economic statecraft. I know that you are anxious about your career path and the future of your company, and that neither business school nor recent working experience may have prepared you for what your job has become.
Economic statecraft is the use of economic measures to achieve political objectives. It is different from diplomacy and warfare in that a government uses private firms and individuals to carry it out.
So in today’s world, where governments are catching the contagion of tariffs, sanctions, quotas and chokepoint diplomacy, it is the private firm that finds itself caught in the middle. It’s not a comfortable place. While corporate boards are beginning to grasp the new realities, managers and entrepreneurs have not yet internalized that the scene has changed.
So let me offer you an practical eightfold path to chart your way through the current yuganta (end of an epoch).
First, get the right amount of information. Follow the news, but lightly. Unless you are an active trader in the markets, you don’t need real-time updates about wars, summits, congressional hearings and elections. There is a case for a daily newspaper and a serious weekly magazine, or their online equivalents. Information overload creates cognitive burdens that impair good decision-making.
Second, develop the right appreciation of your business mission and goals. This is more than just about quarterly sales targets and profit margins. Making the numbers is important, but as Senthil Mullainathan’s work on scarcity reveals, an excessive focus on numbers alone can create a tunnel mentality that tunes out risks and opportunities. Middle and junior managers must know why the firm does what it does, beyond getting customers to part with their money.
Third, do the right preparation: it is better to manage consequences than to predict outcomes of things beyond your control. Planning by prediction is a lot more common that people will admit.
Resting your business strategy on predictions of a particular war ending by a particular date, or the price of a certain commodity remaining below a certain level is very dangerous when the norms of world politics and economic are changing. It is far better to create several scenarios at the intersection of important but uncertain trends, and prepare to deal with any of them.
Fourth, gain the right knowledge. A couple of hours of reading or watching basic macroeconomics—if not reading a good book—will clarify the differences and interconnections between fiscal policy, monetary policy, the economics of trade and the balance of payments. It doesn’t take long to understand relationships between economic growth, inflation, interest rates and exchange rates. You could simply use this paragraph to ask Claude or Perplexity.
Fifth, get the right understanding of the tools governments use to intervene in the global economy: tariffs, sanctions, licences, quotas, capital controls, currency manipulation, bans and boycotts. It is necessary to know how these instruments work, who they target and who suffers their impact. Cut through the polemic and political rhetoric. Set aside political loyalty and national pride for a moment. When in doubt, read an undergraduate textbook or beginner’s guide.
Sixth, make a right assessment of your company’s position with respect to the relevant governments. An an object of economic statecraft, your company can simultaneously be an instrument of leverage, a target or even a hostage of different governments.
A government that uses your firm to show strength is using you for leverage. When it gets you to change prices, stop services or invest capital, your firm is an instrument. When it hurts or bullies you, you are a target. And when you get caught in the crossfire between countries, you are a hostage. It is very important to know where you stand, so that you can act to protect your interests.
Seventh, have the right plans to manage stakeholders and risks. The word is abused, I know, but stakeholders are also the channels through which you will feel the pleasure and pain of public policy. Similarly, risks manifest themselves both directly and through suppliers, customers, bankers, employees and electorates. A common mistake is to ignore second-order effects in the interest of time. The more pathways and feedback loops you identify, the better you can be prepared for them.
And finally, practise the right kind of corporate diplomacy. If the 1990s taught business executives to be sensitive to the cultures of countries they operate in, today it is about representing, defending and negotiating on behalf of your company that is seen as being painted in the colours of your national flag.
When it comes to the bolts and nuts, the task involves investing in relationships across the board, listening to people who might not be your well-wishers, being friendly without yielding ground and holding up reputation.
I know you didn’t sign up for all this, but you must deal with the world as it is. This eightfold path does not guarantee success, but it should help you compose your own thoughts. Thank you.
The author is co-founder and director of The Takshashila Institution, an independent centre for research and education in public policy