A milestone’s been spied for a switchover to EVs

Time and again, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed confidence that electric vehicles (EVs) will achieve price parity with conventional petrol burners in India within two years. Governments under climate pressure are given to mixing projections with wishful thinking, and unless the Centre amps up subsidies, that looks unlikely in most market segments. Since electric and fuel-burning engines differ so much, however, the bigger question is their relative cost of ownership. On this, prospects of convergence have been outlined by a Crisil Research report. On a broad average, it forecasts the premium paid on owning a sport utility vehicle (SUV) that draws power from a battery over an SUV that runs on petrol at only 11% in 2025-26, down from 23% at the end of 2021-22. By Crisil’s estimates, while an electric SUV that logs 12,000km over four years would cost its owner at least ₹35.2 per km by 2025-26 end, a little more than last year, petrol users will face a steeper rise and have to shell out ₹31.8 per km. All vehicles get increasingly economical with greater use, but since EVs are seen to do this better, the gap would close sooner for those covering longer distances.

