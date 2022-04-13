A milestone’s been spied for a switchover to EVs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A Crisil report foresees convergence on the cost of owning an electric versus exhaust SUV. However, India’s path to greener mobility is strewn with challenges we need to face down
Time and again, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed confidence that electric vehicles (EVs) will achieve price parity with conventional petrol burners in India within two years. Governments under climate pressure are given to mixing projections with wishful thinking, and unless the Centre amps up subsidies, that looks unlikely in most market segments. Since electric and fuel-burning engines differ so much, however, the bigger question is their relative cost of ownership. On this, prospects of convergence have been outlined by a Crisil Research report. On a broad average, it forecasts the premium paid on owning a sport utility vehicle (SUV) that draws power from a battery over an SUV that runs on petrol at only 11% in 2025-26, down from 23% at the end of 2021-22. By Crisil’s estimates, while an electric SUV that logs 12,000km over four years would cost its owner at least ₹35.2 per km by 2025-26 end, a little more than last year, petrol users will face a steeper rise and have to shell out ₹31.8 per km. All vehicles get increasingly economical with greater use, but since EVs are seen to do this better, the gap would close sooner for those covering longer distances.
Any cost trend that favours EV adoption is good news from a climate perspective, although electricity generation would also have to go mostly clean for a mass switchover to do its bit. Even then, our green path may not prove as smooth as we hope. The outgo on a petrol SUV is projected to go up faster than an EV equivalent for reasons that include higher fuel expenses, input costs and a heavier regulatory burden, but oil-price volatility weakens all forecasts of a big factor in that mix. In general, though, crude seems likely to get dearer over the years even if it eases from today’s war-driven level. As for input inflation, supply snarls of the sort that disrupt the assembly of fossil-fuel cars could impact EVs too. For example, the price of nickel, a key battery input, has soared as Russian supplies got squeezed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, China’s dominance of battery-making is another source of anxiety for the global EV industry. The US recently invoked a defence-production law to secure its own lithium, graphite and other materials for that task. With world trade in a state of flux, a major EV shift has begun to look trickier globally than it did two months ago.
To be sure, state incentives could plug cost-of-ownership gaps in India, even make EVs more attractive. But other deterrents remain. While talk of battery swapping for energy refills has been in the air, most four-wheeler EV users will probably have to routinely recharge their power-tank, watch its efficiency slide over time and then replace it after a few thousand plug-ins, which could set them back by a big lump sum. Also, as charging networks sprout, these would have to prove their reliability on ease of access and speed of recharge before EVs can nudge more than just early adopters out of their inertia. The pace at which EV stations fan out from big cities across the country will matter too. In some ways, two-wheelers are a test case for EV adoption. These are already financially lighter on users than fossil-fuel alternatives, notes the Crisil study. While their safety has been a concern—currently being probed by the Centre after a string of fire mishaps—sales have seen an uptick in recent months. If quality bugs are fixed and this market takes off, a wider EV shift would look less distant.