A modest fee is all it will take to sustain the UPI ecosystem
Summary
- A flat fee of ₹120 per year can defray UPI costs and it needn’t vary by swipe value as there’s no risk to cover, unlike with credit cards.
It is hard to argue with the success of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI). With over 12 billion transactions processed each month, it is already, by an order of magnitude, the largest digital payment system by volume in the world. Given its consistently high rate of growth, National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) stated ambition of crossing 1 billion daily transactions is looking more achievable with each passing month. Despite these truly impressive statistics, however, concerns continue to be raised about the long-term viability of its business model.