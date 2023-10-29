A moment of reckoning in geopolitics is upon us
The Gaza war looks like the second of three unfolding challenges to the US-set world order. India should weigh multiple factors in deciding its geopolitical role beyond UN abstentions
The efficient market hypothesis, by which all that participants know gets instantly priced in, has been rattled yet again by another bout of geopolitical volatility. Uncertainty is up. Barely a year-and-a-half after Russia invaded Ukraine, the US-led world order has been challenged in West Asia, possibly by Iran, whose proxies dot the region. Might a third theatre of conflict, should China move to ‘re-integrate’ Taiwan, be next? Last week, US President Joe Biden alluded to a larger plot in play. “I’m convinced one of the reasons Hamas attacked when they did—and I have no proof of this, just my instinct tells me—is because of the progress we were making towards regional integration for Israel," he said at a press meet, “and regional progress overall." If truth has already been the first proverbial casualty of the Israel-Hamas war, a prosaic one could come to be the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) announced during the G20 summit in New Delhi, a trade route intended to aid India’s emergence as a global supply hub. That the US issued a public reminder of this, just as its national security advisor Jake Sullivan referred to the four-nation Quad as well as the I2U2 (with the UAE, US, Israel and India) in an op-ed, could be interpreted as a call-out for New Delhi to cast its lot with America in a new bipolar scenario unfolding as Cold War II. Should we? And if so, on what terms?