A moment of truth for American democracy and its liberal values

Republicans, for their part, seem to regard Trump as a means of realizing their own long- frustrated aims (defending a Caucasian Christian hegemony, deregulating large swathes of the economy, and cutting taxes for the wealthy). But whatever their reasons, they rallied behind him in such numbers and with such fervour as to transform the Grand Old Party. For this election cycle, the party offered no policy platform, and instead issued an eerie statement of unconditional “support for President Donald Trump and his Administration", illustrating the climate of fear and intimidation that reigns within the party. Republicans have been reduced to fighting the strongman’s battles, smearing his enemies, and protecting him against any and all forms of accountability, including impeachment earlier this year.