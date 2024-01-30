A national litigation policy will improve the ease of doing business
Summary
- A refusal to resolve disputes across the table and easily available resources to fund lengthy trials make the government an enthusiastic litigator. We need a policy that places curbs on the Indian state to make it less litigious.
In the Doing Business rankings of the World Bank (now stopped), India fared very poorly on its component of contract enforcement—i.e. adjudication. In this context, the judiciary has called out the government’s dichotomous approach in blaming courts for restricting ‘ease of doing business’ despite being the biggest litigant itself and seeking needless adjournments repeatedly. There is no litigation policy formulated by the government, while talks have been going on for over 13 years. If Viksit Bharat is our goal, a developed India, we need to get our act together. This includes the government reducing unnecessary litigation.