A national litigation policy will improve the ease of doing business

According to a Press Information Bureau release, the Indian railways and department of revenue have taken several measures to reduce the litigation count. For the purpose of monitoring litigation at the Union level, a web platform named Legal Information Management & Briefing System (LIMBS) was created in 2016, and revised in 2019. It covers many courts, while tribunals are also being brought in. Until 2017, there were nearly 135,000 cases reported by the LIMBS website, a total which went up to 210,000 active cases by 12 February 2018. It has also been reported that case reporting by relevant ministries remains inefficient. One can safely assume that case numbers have been going up, rather than down, which is quite sad.