A national renewal is possible if we put ourselves to it

While the tales of personal suffering and tragedies are harrowing in themselves, the insidious harm that is being done to the long-term prospects of the poor and low-income classes is equally, if not more, concerning. In March, Pew published a study (‘In the pandemic, India’s middle class shrinks and poverty spreads while China sees smaller changes’, 18 March 2021) which showed that the number of people classified as ‘poor’ in India had shrunk considerably between 2011 and 2019. But some of this progress received a setback in 2020 from the economic fallout of the first wave of covid infections. In India’s case, the bulk of the ‘poor’ had graduated to the low-income class, as per the study, and not so much to the ‘middle income’ category, as was the case with China. Now, with the damage that the second wave has inflicted and the lives claimed, we don’t know how many of the ‘middle income’ category would slide back into the ‘low income’ and ‘poor’ categories.

