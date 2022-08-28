A neglected contributor to the country’s crisis of public health5 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 09:13 PM IST
Caste-based notions of purity and pollution stymie sanitation and go against the idea of a common purpose we must pursue
In the 19th century, all great Western cities were characterized by squalor and lack of public infrastructure. What happened then? Two lessons from global history: Public sanitation and solidarity: The explanation goes that economic prosperity resulting from the Industrial Revolution and colonialism was responsible for their transformation. The rise in incomes, however, was accompanied with endogenous processes of social change, working-class struggles towards better working and living conditions that led to a reorganization of urban spaces and secularization of knowledge production and its application to society. In Britain, for instance, the mid- to late 19th century was a period of the ‘Great Sanitation Awakening’, leading to a dramatic fall in mortality due to communicable diseases.