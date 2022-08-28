A neglected contributor to the country’s crisis of public health

Caste harms everyone: Health research in India largely seems to be satisfied with poverty as the explanation for miserable social indicators. Studies on health outcomes either ignore caste or apply it merely as a label to demonstrate differential burdens of, for instance, malnutrition and disease. In contrast, I argue that the ideology of caste, especially its dual principles of purity and pollution, has grave implications for public sanitation. Open defecation or a filthy neighbourhood is accepted if ritual purity—the absence of things considered impure such as human faeces—is maintained within the household. Certain castes ostracized as “ritually impure" are forced into sanitation work. For other castes, it offers perverse incentives to stay far away from working towards public cleanliness. In this way, basic civic sense is discouraged, even stigmatized, in a caste society.