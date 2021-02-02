A ‘never before’ budget for ‘never before’ times

The government has taken a bold step by reducing the import duty on various raw materials. Focus on value added manufacturing exports would help break the stagnation the export sector has been facing for the last few years. Customs duty rationalization for imports of raw materials would help boost value added exports. The proposed overhaul of customs duty rates is a step towards simplification of compliance and ease of doing business. About 400 exemptions are to be reviewed and the new customs duty structure is to be introduced with effect from 1 October 2021. Custom duty rationalization on a number of products coupled with revoking ADD & CVD on certain steel products, and extension of the benefit of concessional rate of custom duties to third party manufacturers shall further enhance competitiveness and help reduce prices. It would give impetus to Indian manufacturers and provide a fillip to ‘Make in India’.