A new Afghan strategy for today’s great game

The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban has sent shudders around the world. A ragtag Islamist militia of self-described ‘students’, they secured infamy for a toxic mix of extreme misogyny and brutal oppression when they ran the country for half a decade before their ouster by US-led forces after the terror attacks of 11 September 2001. With the last-elected Afghan president Ashraf Ghani having fled Kabul before they trundled in almost unopposed on Sunday to occupy the presidential palace, a nightmare could now unfold in flashbacks of the late 90s. Afghan women are especially vulnerable. The freedoms of attire, education and expression have already gone missing, reportedly, with speed to match the melting away of an Afghan army that the US spent over $80 billion to train and equip as part of a 20-year democracy project. Some of that money went on a payroll of ghost soldiers and closet Taliban sympathizers, it seems. While an American scramble for helicopter exits has been held up as emblematic of Washington’s Afghan failure after such a long military presence, it was its war-wearied decision early last year to pull out troops merely on anti-terror avowals by Taliban leaders that has led us to this sorry pass. What we should be wary of, however, is taking their past record as an indicator of future actions now that another great game of geopolitics is underway.

During the Cold War, Afghanistan was seen by the West as a bulwark against a Soviet push towards tropical oil fields and trade routes, just as the British Empire had against Russian expansion, but this 'buffer state' device may not have survived an extended phase of US support via Pakistan to Afghan Islamists over the 1980s for the overthrow of a Moscow-backed regime. The influence of an Islamist ideology could explain post-9/11 Pakistani duplicity over its pursuit of Al-Qaeda, but, notably, it coincided with a shift in Islamabad's strategic ties from Washington to Beijing, which apparently has its own plans for the region. If Pakistan retains its influence over the Taliban, as signs suggest it does (in spite of Pakistani anxiety over their political sway), then Kabul could emerge as a peg in a Chinese game for a change. The Taliban have been in direct talks with China, which already has Pakistan enrolled in its Belt and Road Initiative. In the twilight of the Industrial Age, control of Kabul may no longer be the prize it once was to the West, but similar sort of leverage could satisfy a Chinese plot to encircle adversaries—with India as its main target.

